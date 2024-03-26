Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company Wins International Safety Award

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 26 (Petra) - The Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company, a subsidiary of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), clinched the International Safety and Health Award 2023, awarded by the British Safety Council.The award recognizes exemplary performance in maintaining the lowest incidence of work-related injuries, integrating cutting-edge global technologies in industrial health and safety and demonstrating excellence in strategic planning for occupational safety and health in line with international best practices.Muhammad Thneibat, Chairman of JPMC, emphasized that this international accolade underscores the company's steadfast commitment to upholding global standards across all domains, particularly in occupational safety. It reaffirms their dedication to fostering a conducive work environment and safeguarding the well-being of employees.Thneibat further noted that the award serves as a catalyst for the company in its pursuit of achievements across various sectors, which are pivotal in enhancing the company's performance, reputation, competitiveness and global market presence.Highlighting the significance of "this milestone," Thneibat emphasized the award's contribution to bolster the company's standing in the global industrial safety arena. He underscored the company's unwavering dedication to implementing stringent safety protocols, standards and systems, while striving to integrate the latest specialized systems in this realm, thereby enhancing the company's production processes.Previously, the company garnered a gold medal from the International Fertilizer Association for its performance in occupational safety, health, and environmental management, along with several other international accolades in the same domain.