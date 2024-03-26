Trendyol Welcomes Ramadan With First Own-Brand Collection Launch In GCC

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh

Trendyol, one of the world's leading e-commerce platforms, is celebrating the launch of its first own-brand womenswear Ramadan fashion collection, since launching in the GCC.

Themed Serenity in Style, this modest collection, reflects the peaceful ambiance of the holy month with traditional values and spirit, interpreted through contemporary design in a variety of fits and colour palettes.





t was created exclusively by Trendyol in-house design team, produced by a selection of high-quality manufacturers in Türkiye and is now available across Trendyol's entire GCC footprint – Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The 105-piece collection features romantic chiffon dresses, satin occasion/evening gowns, multi-use dresses, abayas, kaftans, tailored-look blazer sets and dresses, as well as feminine blouses with dramatic collars, bows and cuff details. The range also uses ruffles, belt details, voluminous sleeves and multi-layered skirt forms to create a flawless look, perfect for family gatherings, iftar and suhoor events.

“We also added details that elevate the looks, such as pleats, pearls, handmade floral and beadwork belts. The capes, which are currently trending across global fashion houses, are a perfect versatile complement to a modest look, but can easily be removed for different effect,” she concluded.

Trendyol is supporting the launch of the collection with a comprehensive marketing campaign that covers outdoor and digital advertising, as well as CRM and experiential activity that includes a Pop-Up showroom in Cenomi Group's Al Nakheel Mall in Riyadh, which is open for the next two weeks. Last Friday, the Turkish actors Halit Özgür Sarı and Simay Barlas made a special appearance at the Pop-Up showroom to the delight of hundreds of adoring fans.

Trendyol launched in the GCC in the final quarter of 2023 and instantly became one of the most downloaded shopping apps in the region. Since then, it has acquired more than 1 million active customers.

