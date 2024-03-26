Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi Set The House On Fire With Their Chemistry In 'Jazbaati Hai Dil'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The first song titled 'Jazbaati Hai Dil' from the upcoming Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' hit the airwaves on Tuesday.

The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The peppy track has a contemporary sonic texture with new age lyrics.

The visuals of the song are laced with subtly humorous moments.

The chemistry between Vidya and Pratik's characters changes the dynamics as the song progresses.

The song has been created by the renowned band Lost Stories and has been crooned by Armaan Malik and Ananya Birla.

'Jazbaati Hai Dil' is a symphony of rhythms that will compel the listeners humming along in no time. With lyrics penned by the talented Kunaal Vermaa, the song gives out fresh vibes and energetic beats setting the perfect mood for a dance-filled celebration.

Talking about the film, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', which is set against the backdrop of mesmerising melodies, invites audiences to embark on a journey where love knows no boundaries.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 19.