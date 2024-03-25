Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 32,333: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 26 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,333, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 107 Palestinians and wounded 176 others, it added.

This brings the total death toll to 32,333, and injuries to 74,694, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, 2023, according to the ministry.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.– NNN-WAFA

