Cabinet Holds Weekly Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- The Cabinet held its weekly session on Monday at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

The Cabinet was briefed with outcomes His Highness the Prime Minister's official visit to Saudi Arabia last Thursday. His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad and Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom, reviewed deep-rooted and historic relations between the two countries and means to develop them on all levels to benefit both brotherly peoples.

The Cabinet then expressed denunciation of all acts that harm national unity, especially via social media platform. Condemning all acts leading to splitting the Kuwaiti society, the Cabinet stressed utter rejection of such manner, and that nobody is above the law, lauding the firm role played by the Interior Ministry to confront such acts of bigotry via apprehending those responsible and bringing them to justice.

The Cabinet also announced that the Eid Al-Fitr holiday at all ministries, and governmental bodies and institutions would start on Tuesday, April 9. Work will resume on Sunday, April 14, while agencies of special work nature will determine their Eid holiday by competent bodies to take into consideration the public interest.

On an international scale, the Cabinet expressed strong condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted a commercial complex in the Russian capital, Moscow, leaving dozens dead and injured. While emphasizing its condemnation of this terrorist act and its rejection of violence in all its forms, the State of Kuwait also called on the international community to stand up to these terrorist acts that target civilians. (end)

