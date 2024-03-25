Parifi (PRF), Is A Token On Parifi Protocol, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Parifi (PRF) on March 22, 2024, for all BitMart users. The PRF/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC).







What is Parifi (PRF)?

Parifi Protocol, a cutting-edge protocol that has established itself as a significant player in the perpetual space. This protocol has been developed to offer a decentralized perpetual trading platform, which is a notable innovation in the field of on-chain derivatives trading.

At the heart of Parifi's architecture lies its commitment to enhancing the trading experience for both traders and liquidity providers. This is achieved through a unique set of features that include an adaptive pricing mechanism, high security standards, and an innovative approach to user interaction. The adaptive pricing mechanism is designed to maintain equilibrium within the trading ecosystem, ensuring that liquidity providers are adequately compensated.

Why Parifi (PRF)?

Predictable

Easy-to-Join

Seamlessly enter the future of market-driven perpetual contracts and take control of your financial journey.

Revolutionary Liquidity Curves

An innovative mechanism that ensures stability and predictability, thus bringing parity to all market participants.

Auto- compounding LP vaults

Deposit your assets to vaults and see them grow! No need to claim rewards or manage your positions actively.

Revenue sharing for Partners

Refer traders to open positions on Parifi and earn a share of revenue. Zero restrictions and unlimited possibilities.

No gas?

No Problem!

Pay using any of the supported ERC20 collateral tokens. They take care of everything else.

Reasonable Pricing

No Funding Rate. No Roll-over fees. Zero Execution fees. You don't need to pay any of these fees. Just pay the fixed and borrowing fees.

About Parifi (PRF)

Token Name: Parifi

Token Symbol: PRF

Token Type: ERC20

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 PRF

To learn more about Parifi (PRF), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

