Wesco And DTE Help To Build Young Entrepreneurs At JA Biztown®

(MENAFN- 3BL) PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2024 /3BL/ - Wesco International, (NYSE:WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce the company's joint sponsorship with DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) for the Tom Fox Family JA BizTown® program in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This program for fifth and sixth graders begins with 12 in-classroom learning sessions that teach the basic principles of economics and the importance of economic exchange, revenue, how to manage money, fundraising, marketing, pricing, budgeting, loans, government structure, voting and various roles within a community.

This mini business town features 13 real local businesses represented by small storefronts. By connecting local businesses and school communities, it emphasizes the importance of education and the interconnectedness between those that live and work in these local communities.

“This partnership with Wesco supports an innovative educational space to help young people learn the skills necessary to steer our communities toward prosperity and growth,” said Jaspreet Singh, Vice President of Corporate Services, DTE.“We're pleased to make this investment in their future and happy that it brings us closer to our valued customers in West Michigan.”

Wesco's storefront includes a working stockroom with areas for in-bound receiving, outbound shipping, an EV delivery truck, EV charging station, workstations and display areas for product placement and sales. As Wesco showcases its organization to the students attending, the company also gives the students an opportunity to gain a basic understanding of the importance of supply chain and how goods and services get from one place to another.

This cutting-edge educational experience empowers future generations and gives them first-hand lessons in team building, collaboration, responsibility, decision-making and leadership.

James Cameron, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Utility and Broadband Solutions at Wesco, said“Supporting our customers in the communities we work and live is part of our foundational values. We are proud to partner with DTE to foster new opportunities for students to learn about their energy provider and how supply chain partners enable all parts of everyday life.”

With over 20,000 students and 1,000 educators from schools across West Michigan, Southwest Michigan, Mid-Michigan and Northern Michigan visiting the center, Wesco can help raise awareness about a broad range of careers in supply chain management and operations.

Employees from both Wesco and DTE will be able to volunteer in their specially designed storefront at JA BizTown and interact with the students, as well as other visitors and business and community leaders.

For more information about Wesco:

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy , empoweringmichigan , twitter/dte_energy and .