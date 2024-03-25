Victory Won’T Be Difficult In Belagavi Constituency: Ex-K’Taka CM Jagadish Shettar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 25 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Belagavi candidate, Jagadish Shettar, said on Monday that a victory won't be difficult for the BJP in the Belagavi constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The victory won't be difficult for us. When the Late MP Suresh Angadi was the district president and I was the Leader of the Opposition, we had taken up the party's organisational work in the constituency,” Shettar told media persons.

He said that the experience of working as the district in-charge minister for two times in Belagavi will also come in handy during the election.

Shettar said that the sitting MP, his relative Mangala Angadi, has promised to work for him in the election as well.

“The caste calculations won't work in this election. Though I hail from Hubballi, I have grown as a state-level leader. If Hubballi is my 'Janma Bhoomi', then Belagavi is my 'Karma Bhoomi,” he said.

“I have a close relationship with the voters and people of the district. The youth are more in numbers and they will not be taken for granted. We will win the confidence of all sections and win in the election,” he said.