Kuwait Amir Receives FM, Newly Appointed Amb. To Nigeria

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Al-Yahya at Bayan Palace, where he presented Kuwait's newly appointed Ambassador to Nigeria Salem Al-Muzain who took the constitutional oath. Top officials attended the ceremony. (end) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.