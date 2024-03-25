               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Receives FM, Newly Appointed Amb. To Nigeria


3/25/2024 7:07:33 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Al-Yahya at Bayan Palace, where he presented Kuwait's newly appointed Ambassador to Nigeria Salem Al-Muzain who took the constitutional oath.
Top officials attended the ceremony. (end)
