Agency People News In Brief (March 25, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Golin has named Erin Patton as executive VP, associate managing director of Golin Health, the agency's specialized healthcare communications practice. Based in San Francisco, she will support the entire US operation with a primary focus on growth, client service, innovations and talent development. Patton (pictured) joined the agency last month as the first-ever healthcare AMD, reporting to Jaimee Reggio, US managing director, Golin Health and Virgo Health. Patton brings more than 20 years of pharmaceutical and biotech experience from both the agency side and in-house to the role. Most recently at Seagen Inc, Patton played a vital role in communicating about oncology drug discovery and development, precision medicines, and the impact of policies on innovation in these areas.



CHICAGO - Mary Carter has joined Phaedon as chief revenue and strategy officer. Carter is responsible for leading teams that amplify Phaedon's overall growth and client experience. She joins from ICF Next, where worked in multiple executive leadership positions and led client work across industries including healthcare, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing. Her work also included leading teams focused on delivering services spanning business consulting, analytics, digital engagement, customer experience, strategy and integrated marketing. Before joining ICF Next, Carter was a director at Blue Cross Blue and Shield Association and prior to that.



WASHINGTON - Culture One World has appointed former Edelman senior leader Tony Silva as managing director. Silva is responsible for the agency's day-to-day operations, including leading account, strategy, media/social, and business development teams. Most recently, Silva served as general manager of Edelman's public sector offering, which focused on improving the government's programmatic communications and overall communication with constituents. Silva also led Ogilvy's government and social change practices for seven years.



NEW YORK - Adam Shapiro has joined Reevemark as partner and head of digital, expanding the firm's digital capabilities and services. Shapiro will leverage his expertise in stakeholder engagement, reputation management, contested investor solicitations, and crisis communications to provide integrated digital communications programs that help drive favorable outcomes for the firm's clients. Before joining Reevemark, Shapiro was a partner at FGS Global where he developed the firm's digital strategy and advisory services. He also led digital strategy programs for clients as a Managing Director at Sard Verbinnen & Co.



ATLANTA - Jackson Spalding's Hayley Johns has been promoted to partner. Johns, a 16-year agency veteran, is leading Jackson Spalding's work with new client AT&T. During her tenure, Johns has worked with some of the agency's largest clients including Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines.



NEW YORK - Mark Allen & Co. has hired former People magazine PR veteran

Julie Farin

as director of media relations. Farin brings more than 25 years of PR experience to the firm's marketing, media and tech clients.

She spent the past 13 years at People as senior director of brand communications, where she managed PR across multiple platforms including print, digital, video and television. Previously, she served in similar roles at Gemstar-TV Guide and at King World's nationally syndicated TV newsmagazine programs Inside Edition and American Journal.



