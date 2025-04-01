TN Govt To Name Tiruchi Library After Former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj: Stalin

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced that the grand library currently under construction in Tiruchi will be named after former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj.

The decision, Stalin told the Assembly, aligns with the state's tradition of naming libraries after prominent leaders - such as the Periyar Library in Coimbatore after reformer E.V.S. Periyar, the Anna Library in Chennai after iconic Dravidian leader and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai and the Kalaignar Library in Madurai in memory of DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

Following the announcement, the Chief Minister directed School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to issue a Government Order (GO) to officially name the Tiruchi library after Kamaraj.

The foundation stone for the Tiruchi Grand Library, being constructed at a cost of Rs 290 crore, was laid by Stalin on March 21. The facility is expected to become a major hub for learning and knowledge in the region.

Kumaraswami Kamaraj (July 15, 1903 - October 2, 1975), popularly known as Kamarajar, was a prominent Indian independence activist and politician. He served as the Chief Minister of the erstwhile Madras State from April 13, 1954, to October 2, 1963. Kamaraj was widely recognised for his contributions to education and social welfare. He introduced free education for children and expanded the Midday Meal Scheme, which led to a significant rise in school enrollment and literacy rates across the state.

For his efforts in transforming Tamil Nadu's educational landscape, he is fondly remembered as 'Kalvi Thanthai' (Father of Education). He also played a pivotal role in national politics, serving as the President of the Congress from 1964 to 1967. Kamaraj was instrumental in the selection of two Prime Ministers - Lal Bahadur Shastri and later Indira Gandhi - earning him the title of“Kingmaker” in the 1960s. He later founded and led the Indian National Congress (Organisation). Known for his simplicity, humility, and personal integrity, Kamaraj never married and left no personal wealth behind. His legacy continues to inspire generations of political leaders and public servants. In recognition of his immense contributions, Kamaraj was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor, in 1976.

Former US Vice President Hubert Humphrey once described him as one of the greatest political leaders across the world.