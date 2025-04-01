'Will Wipe Out Drugs From Punjab', AAP Leaders And Volunteers Take Oath With Kejriwal

MENAFN - IANS) Ludhiana, April 1 (IANS) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday outlined the Aam Aadmi Party's mission to eliminate drugs from Punjab.

Calling it a crucial step for the state's future, Kejriwal assured the gathering that this mission is not just a goal but a collective commitment that will unite every individual in Punjab to free the state from the clutches of drugs.

Addressing the AAP volunteers during the party's executive summit here, Kejriwal said,“You are the ones who worked day and night to establish AAP's government in Punjab. Today's meeting is of great importance as we are gathered here for a single mission -- to eradicate drugs from Punjab. I strongly believe that if every person here takes an oath to remove drugs from Punjab, then no one can stop us from achieving this goal.”

AAP leaders and volunteers, along with Kejriwal, took the oath,“I am the true son of Punjab's sacred soil. I am a true volunteer of the Aam Aadmi Party. Today, I swear by the soil of Punjab. That I will never consume drugs myself. I will make every effort to keep my friends, family, and society away from drugs.”

Kejriwal said over the past month, unprecedented actions have been taken to combat the drug menace.

“What has been achieved in the last month is something that no one has witnessed in 75 years,” he remarked, outlining the extent of the efforts being made to tackle drug trafficking and its associated networks.

Kejriwal further added,“Thousands of drug traffickers have been arrested in just one month. These are the same traffickers whose names sent chills down the spines of people. Today, they are being arrested, and bulldozers are demolishing the homes of drug dealers.

“Large quantities of drugs and money have been recovered, including funds that were sent to Pakistan through hawala channels. Even the hawala operators are being arrested.” In a clear message to the drug peddlers, Kejriwal added, "If anyone dares to confront the police in an encounter, the police will not hesitate to take action. The message is clear: either stop selling drugs or leave Punjab.”