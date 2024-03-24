Inside Geneva: Is AI A Risk To Democracy?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In 2024, four billion of us can vote in elections. Can democracy survive artificial intelligence (AI)? Can the UN, or national governments, ensure the votes are fair?



This content was published on March 19, 2024 - 10:00 2 minutes

Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo as well as the BBC.

More from this author

“Propaganda has always been there since the Romans. Manipulation has always been there, or plain lies by not very ethical politicians have always been there. The problem now is that with the power of these technologies, the capacity for harm can be massive,” says Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for Social & Human Sciences & AI Ethics at UNESCO.

External Content

Analyst Daniel Warner continues:“I'm worried about who's going to win. But I'm also worried about whether my vote will count, and I'm worried about all kinds of disinformation that we see out there now. More than I've ever seen before.”



Are deep fakes the biggest dangers? Or just not knowing what to believe?



“I think the problem is not going to be the content created, the problem is going to be the liar's dividend. The thing that everything can be denied, and that anything can be questioned, and that people will not trust anything,” said Alberto Fernandez Gibaja, Head of Digitalisation and Democracy at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).



Laws to regulate AI are lagging behind the technology. So how can voters protect themselves?



Join host Imogen Foulkes on Inside Geneva.



For more

insights and discussions from Switzerland's international city, subscribe to Inside Geneva on

Apple PodcastsExternal link ,

SpotifyExternal link , or wherever you get your podcasts. And subscribe to our newsletter to get all the International Geneva news and views from Imogen Foulkes in your inbox:

External Content

Sign up! The latest updates from International Geneva – in your inbox

Email address International Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .