Qatar Chamber, Mol Examine Businessmen's Perspectives On Mandatory Health Insurance System

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber recently held a joint meeting with the Ministry of Labour (MoL) to address the private sector's perspectives and viewpoints about the mandatory health insurance system for non-Qataris.

Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani and Ministry of Labour assistant undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman al-Thani chaired the meeting.

Also present at the meeting were several Qatar Chamber board members, the Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali Saeed bu Sherbak al-Mansouri, representatives of insurance companies, and several Qatari businessmen.

In his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa lauded the MoL's interest to get acquainted with the perspectives and viewpoints of business owners regarding the mandatory health insurance system for migrant labour. He also stressed the chamber's keenness to convey the private sector's perspectives on the system to the relevant authorities.

Sheikh Khalifa emphasised the importance of addressing the challenges encountered by the Qatari private sector about the system with the MoL before finalising the system and commencing its implementation.

For her part, Sheikha Najwa emphasised that business owners are the most crucial stakeholders with a direct connection to the system. She stressed the ministry's keen interest in familiarising itself with their perspectives and proposals before finalising the system's draft.

Sheikha Najwa also emphasised the ministry's commitment to conducting necessary consultations with all concerned parties in the country, including business owners, stressing the aim is to formulate the best model that serves the national health strategy.

The meeting also addressed the private sector's concerns regarding the challenges it may encounter during the initial implementation of the system, such as the standards for calculating the insurance policies, managing chronic diseases, accrediting medical service providers, setting insurance coverage limits, defining the implementation stages, and other related viewpoints and challenges.

