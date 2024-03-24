Refinery Near Russia's Samara Suspends Operations After Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kuibyshev oil refinery in Russia's Samara region suspended operations after a drone attack damaged one of its units.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Astra Telegram channel.
"As a result of the attack on the refinery in Samara, the AVT-4 unit was damaged, and the production cycle of the plant was suspended," the statement said, citing a source.
Astra also published photos showing the fire and indicating its location: Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region.
The publication adds that this is the 12th attack on a refinery in Russia in the last three weeks.
