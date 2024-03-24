Man Stabs Uncle To Death In Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 24 (IANS) A man was arrested in Srinagar on Sunday for stabbing his uncle to death, police said.
Police said that an altercation broke out between Irfan Ahmad Ganie and his uncle, Nisar Ahmad Ganie in the Safa Kadal area and he stabbed his uncle, though another uncle Fayaz Ahmad tried to intervene.
"The victim was rushed to SMHS hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.
"Irfan Ahmad Ganie was arrested and FIR 29/2024 was registered in Safa Kadal police station," a police official said.
