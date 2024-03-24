Dynatrace Named a Leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Observability Solutions

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Company’s position as closest to the center of the GigaOm Radar reflects its industry-leading innovation and ability to deliver the highest value to customers

WALTHAM, Mass., March 21, 2024 – Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced it has been named a “Leader” in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Observability Solutions. The firm evaluated 21 solution providers based on a range of criteria, including technical capabilities, product roadmap, innovation, and ability to execute. Dynatrace outperformed all solution providers, achieving a placement closest to the center of the radar. This positioning underscores the company’s industry leadership and proven ability to help the world’s largest organizations use its AI-powered observability and security platform to achieve their business transformation goals. Download a complimentary copy of the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Observability Solutions now.

According to GigaOm analyst Ron Williams, the report’s author, “The amount of traffic, logs, and general cloud complexity that enterprises deal with is greater than ever and continues to grow. No individual or team can monitor every facet of a modern IT infrastructure and make sense of the mass amounts of data, which is why cloud observability solutions like Dynatrace are critical. Its AI-powered platform empowers countless use cases, providing true visibility into hybrid and multicloud environments. Dynatrace is a compelling choice for enterprises seeking rapid improvements in their cloud observability.”

The GigaOm report further states that generative AI and large language models (LLMs) are the keystones bridging observability and intelligence, creating a wave of new capabilities that help tame cloud complexity. The firm recognizes the Dynatrace® platform’s support for LLMs as “superior” in the cloud observability world. Notably, Dynatrace recently announced the expansion of its Davis® hypermodal AI engine to converge its existing causal and predictive AI capabilities with new Davis CoPilot™ generative AI capabilities. This combination of multiple AI techniques working together enables teams to boost productivity with automatic, customer-specific recommendations for business, development, security, and operational tasks.

“Dynatrace’s unified observability and security platform is powered by the industry’s leading AI and enables organizations to extract meaningful insights from their data, fueling analytics and trustworthy automation,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “GigaOm naming us a Leader in this report underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers by enabling them to reduce complexity, make data-driven decisions, enhance performance, and accelerate digital transformation. As the industry evolves with the introduction of new technologies like generative AI and LLMs, Dynatrace remains committed to pioneering new ways to optimize cloud environments and empower organizations to thrive in the digital era.”





