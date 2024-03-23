17-Year-Old Endrick's First Brazil Goal Beats England And Sets Record

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

London: Real Madrid-bound Endrick became the youngest men's player to score an international goal at Wembley as Brazil beat England 1-0 in a friendly on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Palmeiras forward will move to Madrid at the end of the season, more than a year and a half after the deal was agreed.

Based on his second half cameo against England, the Spanish giant has secured another major talent for the future.

Coming on for Rodrygo in the 71st minute, Endrick wasted little time to make his mark.

Just nine minutes later he was on hand to fire into an empty net after Vinicius Junior was denied by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Endrick could not hide his delight as he raced away in celebration and dropped to his knees - even though he did have to wait for VAR to confirm the goal following a check for offside.

It was his first senior goal for Brazil and, at the age of 17 years, 246 days, a record for an international game at Wembley, according to statistician Opta.

It also ended England's 21-game unbeaten streak at the national stadium.