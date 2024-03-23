Over 5.5 Thousand Explosive Objects Neutralized By Ministry Of Defense Demining Teams Over Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From March 15 to 22, the Ministry of Defense demining teams neutralized 5,522 explosive devices in the liberated regions of Ukraine.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"297 demining groups of the Ministry of Defense units continue to clear the liberated regions of Ukraine of explosive remnants of war," the statement said.

Thus, over the past week, 4,766.52 hectares of territory, 4,700.3 hectares of farmland, 11.93 km of roads and 0.78 km of pipelines have been surveyed and cleared.

The work is being carried out with the use of special equipment for mechanized demining, and 5,522 explosive items were removed and neutralized over the week.

In total, the sappers of the Ministry of Defense units found and destroyed 320,700 explosive devices.

As reported earlier, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 950 people have been injured by explosive devices, 289 of them killed and 661 injured.