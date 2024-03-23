ACC Streamlines Business Processes With One-Stop Shop

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 23 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Commerce's (ACC) one-stop shop provided a total of 241,500 services, encompassing both electronic and direct interactions, in 2023.The facility, visited by 94,734 individuals last year, centralizes services from various ministries and official institutions. It streamlines processes for an ACC-based labor office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Lands and Survey, Income and Sales Tax, the Notary Public, and the Greater Amman Municipality's professional licensing unit office.Additional services include an ACC-based Social Security Corporation office, a Civil Status Department office, and the General Food and Drug Administration office, along with "i.e. your invoices," a platform for managing invoices.Statistical data highlighted 12,805 work permit issuances, 187,000 document authentication transactions, 25,835 land and surveying services, and 6,000 income and sales tax filings. The Notary Public Office completed 4,592 transactions, including authentications and judicial transactions.The Greater Amman Municipality's Professions Licensing Unit Office and the Office of the Civil Status Department processed 5,231 and 11,927 transactions, respectively. Meanwhile, the Jordan Food and Drug Administration office handled 913 transactions related to licenses and certificates.Khalil Haj Tawfiq, Chamber President, praised the efficiency of government agency representatives at the Chamber, highlighting the positive impact on the Kingdom's business and investment climate.He emphasized the one-stop shop's role in simplifying transactions for the capital's commercial and service sectors, improving the business environment.Tawfiq expressed gratitude towards official authorities for their support and cooperation, underlining the Chamber's commitment to enhancing services and introducing new government agency offices.He encouraged companies, commercial and service institutions, and citizens to utilize the one-stop service center to facilitate transactions, save time, and reduce effort.