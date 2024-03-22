2024 Renault Koleos: A Showroom Sensation At Renault Of Arabian Automobiles

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Experience SUV Excellence with Expert Guidance.

The 2024 Koleos is the most popular model on the showroom floor at Renault of Arabian

Automobiles on the Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. The justification for this becomes apparent

within a few minutes of being there.

The allure of the SUV is undeniable as it beckons visitors with its poised stance and

commanding presence on the showroom floor. Its meticulously crafted lines and

sophisticated design speak of a bold vehicle that is both a visual and technological marvel,

promising a pre-test drive introduction that will make a real impression.

In a chat with a sales consultant at Renault of Arabian Automobiles, known for his expertise,the familiarity of the Koleos on UAE roads gains new insight. His assured character and warm reception captivate those he meets. Yet, it's his detailed and passionate exposition of this model in particular that truly reveals where his dedication lies.

“This is the new 2024 Koleos model” he begins confidently.“It's an all-wheel drive, it's a 2.5 litre engine, 170 Horsepower. It comes with European car components, including the

engine, battery, gearbox, air conditioning, and chassis. Let's start, though, with its safety features. The car comes with 6 airbags, number 1. Blind spot warning, number 2. Tyre pressure monitoring system, any airlessness, any puncture shows up in the scree, number 3.You have child locks, both sides of the door, number 4, and ISOFIX, either side of the seats,number 5.” Expanding on safety, he adds, "Our latest model has a panoramic sunroof that's really safe.

If it senses something in the way while closing, like someone's skin, it'll stop and open again,number 6. And we also have an electric boot. If it touches something, like a person's head or shoulder, while closing, it'll open back up, number 7."

He's clearly a man who appreciates his numbers and this helps to put the most appealing

benefits and distinctive features front of mind for the people he's speaking to.

His fond for detail is evident as he continues, "Let's talk convenience. Firstly, you've got the remote engine start. You can start the car standing outside, so the air conditioning starts -number 1," he explains. He continues, "You've got easy entry and exit from the door itself without rolling the key from a pocket. That's number 2. Number 3, you've got a start-stop button to start the car. Number 4 – when you have luggage in your hand, the key in your pocket, you go behind and sensors open up the boot automatically."In his monologue, he then guides prospective buyers inside, "Now when you see here,you've got leg extension for both rows, high support for long travel, electrical adjustable seats. Every brand has this, so what's different? This is 8-way adjustable." He adds that with the R-Link display screen, one can save seating preferences for five family member profilesand it can feel as if this facet could change one's whole world with the way the Renault spokesperson presents it.

"Your front has three massage settings. That's number 1. Both seats are ventilated, heating,and cooling – number 2" he extolls with a beaming expression.

Proudly showcasing advanced technology, he explains, "The car has auto parking. It pops itself between two cars. Garage, perpendicular, parallel angles, everything. It moves on its own. The car goes inside the parking space and the car gets out also on its own, without you touching the steering wheel itself.”

This particular consultant can be found in the main Dubai showroom, however numerous

enthusiastic salespeople are available at Arabian Automobiles destinations across there,

Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Perhaps it's time to see how persuasive Renault can be.

About Arabian Automobiles Company:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the

Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious 'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service

Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company

in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have

won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates:

 New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 4 INFINITI and 2 Renault

 6 pre-owned car showrooms

 Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City

 Service centres: 10 Nissan, 4 INFINITI, and 3 Renault

 60-minute Express Service

 9 spare parts outlets

 Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.