Pottery Barn Launches New Home Furnishings Collaboration With Deepika Padukone

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new product collaboration with globally acclaimed actor and style icon, Deepika Padukone.

Named as one of the 100 Most Influential People by TIME Magazine, and an internationally acclaimed actor and fashion icon, Deepika Padukone brings her worldly and sophisticated eye for design to her debut home furnishings collection with Pottery Barn. Richly influenced by Indian motifs, Padukone and Pottery Barn came together to create a collection of entertaining and serveware pieces, textiles and decorative accessories inspired by Padukone's love of vintage designs that she has collected for her own home.

The U.S. assortment includes bedding, embroidered pillows, decorative accessories, and hand knotted rugs. The textile designs feature an elevated take on traditional Indian patterns and the color palette consists of soothing neutrals and luxe natural tones. A collection for entertaining including dinnerware and serveware, with textured, floral sculpted details and an earthy aesthetic, will be available exclusively in India, the Middle East, and the Philippines.

“I am so proud of my collection with Pottery Barn designed for decorating and entertaining at home,” said design enthusiast and acclaimed actor, Deepika Padukone.“My home has always been a calm refuge and is a space to express myself, create, and entertain. We created a collection that encapsulates this through soft textures, a neutral palette, and intricate details.”

Pottery Barn President, Monica Bhargava, shared,“We're thrilled to launch the Deepika Padukone for Pottery Barn collection internationally. The new collection artfully blends Pottery Barn's world-renowned quality with Deepika's iconic style, bringing unique designs to the home for creating a beautiful and inviting space.”

“Pottery Barn's design aesthetic and Deepika's flair for conceptualizing home spaces makes this collaboration a natural fit. No surprise that the outcome, the Pottery Barn x Deepika Padukone collection is so refreshingly different and effortlessly blends the innate styles of these two iconic brands,” shares Darshan Mehta, President & CEO Reliance Brands Limited. Reliance Brands Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, is a Williams-Sonoma, Inc. franchisee in India.

The Deepika Padukone for Pottery Barn collection is available starting March 22nd, online at potterybarn , potterybarn, and in 18 global stores.

About Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands, the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

