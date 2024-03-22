               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Harnessing ESG Reporting For Progress


3/22/2024 2:01:49 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this episode of ESG Talk, host Andie Wood looks back on a conversation with Nadja Picard, partner and global reporting leader at PwC Germany. The duo explores how ESG reporting can drive operational change, the advantages of interoperability in standards, and the pivotal roles of CEOs and CFOs in spearheading ESG initiatives.

