Maharashtra: Iqbal Chahal Appointed Additional Chief Secretary In CMO

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Two days after his transfer as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Iqbal Chahal on Friday was appointed as the additional chief secretary in the Chief Minister's Office.

Further, former BMC additional municipal commissioner P Velarasu was posted as principal secretary in the social justice department.

Iqbal Chahal has been replaced by Bhushan Gagrani who was additional chief secretary in the Chief Minister's Office.

The government had to transfer Iqbal Chahal as the Election Commission of India, in its directive issued on March 18, had asked the state government to transfer him while expressing serious displeasure for not doing it earlier despite its previous orders.

In the letter dated March 18 to the state chief secretary Nitin Kareer, ECI secretary S. K. Das reminded that "The Government of Maharashtra did not comply with the order dated December 21, 2023, saying that no officer connected directly with elections shall be allowed to continue in the present district (revenue district) of in her or his home district or If he or she has completed three years in that district during last four years or would be completing 3 years on or before June 30."

He further stated that while calculating the period of three years, promotion to a post within the district is to be counted.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Aaditya Thackeray has criticised Iqbal Iqbal Chahal's appointment, saying that "Exactly what I have predicted two days ago, the corrupt ex commissioner of BMC is now appointed to CMO, Maharashtra. He has been appointed to help the unconstitutional CM (contractor minister).