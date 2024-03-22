Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Celebrates Mahmoud Darwish's Legacy On World Poetry Day

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 22 March 2024: In conjunction with World Poetry Day, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a panel discussion and poetry evening, to celebrate the poet Mahmoud Darwish. This comes within the framework of the library's sustainable vision and strategy to revive cultural heritage and enhance the role of Arabic poetry and literature in shaping society's awareness and communication with the important issues of the Arab nation.

The session was moderated by journalist Samia Ayesh with the participation of poets Yousef Abu Loz and Dareen Shubair. The event shed light on Darwish's life and his literary career's achievements, by reviewing quick glimpses of his life from childhood until adulthood, in addition to discussing the foundations of his poetry, such as humanity, freedom, place, and the future.

The participants discussed the reasons behind Darwish's iconic poetry and its survival to this day, while addressing its unique poetic structure and its diverse topics, and the role of music in spreading his poetry among the masses. It also put forward the hypothesis of“codifying” his poetry according to the different stages that the Palestinian cause passed through, and the life of the poet himself.

During the evening, poet Dareen Shubair read a collection of poems by the great Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, to the charming tunes of the oud.

At the end of the evening, the two poets discussed Darwish's status as the most important Palestinian poet, to celebrate his legacy. The evening was a unique opportunity for poetry and literature lovers to explore the life and works of one of the most prominent Arab poets of the 20th century, as it presents realistic poetry readings, rich critical analyzes, and distinguished contributions. It allowed them to explore the multiple dimensions of the poet's works in terms of form and content, the cultural and historical context, and how he influenced and interacted with the key issues of his time, from identity and freedom to love and loss.

Since its establishment, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library aims to stimulate passion for knowledge among all individuals, especially youth in the UAE. The library also aims to preserve Arab literature, culture and heritage, by supporting and encouraging reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship, through free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge materials, in addition to providing high-quality information services and launching distinctive cultural events.