Dozens Martyred, Injured In Air Strikes And Artillery Shelling On Gaza Strip

Gaza, Palestine: Dozens of Palestinians were Martyred and injured Wednesday in Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting homes, buildings and residential apartments in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The occupation army bombed several areas in Gaza City, specifically Al-Rimal neighborhood and the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, west of the city, Palestinian (WAFA) News Agency said.

WAFA also said that 20 people were killed as a result of an Israeli missile bombardment that targeted a residential building west of Gaza City. A number of people were killed, and others wounded, in a bombing by Israeli warplanes on Sidra area in the Daraj neighborhood east of the city, the agency added.

The Palestinian news agency quoted sources as saying that the Israeli occupation army threw the patients outside the Shifa Medical Complex, and people transferred them to the Baptist Hospital in difficult health conditions.

In Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, six people were killed following an Israeli airstrikes that targeted a house.

The areas east of Deir al-Balah in the middle of the Gaza Strip saw heavy gunfire by Israeli occupation army vehicles, killing a number of civilians and injuring others.