HBKU Holds Discussion On Implication Of S Africa's Case Against Israel

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) Global Institute for Strategic Research (GISR), in collaboration with the College of Public Policy and the College of Law, conducted a panel discussion exploring the geopolitical implications of South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The panel featured Ambassador of South Africa to Qatar H E Ghulam Hoosein Asmal; H E Androulla Kaminara, Distinguished Diplomat in Residence, Georgetown University in Qatar; Susan L. Karamanian, Dean, HBKU's College of Law; and Dr. Erin McCandless, Distinguished Visiting Professor of Public Value, HBKU's College of Public Policy.

Chaired by Dr. Sultan Barakat, Acting Director, GISR, the panel explored the implications of the ICJ's order on provisional measures of January 26, 2024, which held that Israel must“take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts” of genocide relating to the Palestinians in Gaza. Participants also examined Israel's response to the order of provisional measures and the ramifications of Israel's further violations of international law, particularly given the substantial loss of life that has occurred since the order was issued.

The panel then analysed the implications of Qatar's positioning and role as a mediator in the conflict, weighing the importance of Qatar's contributions to ongoing negotiations between all parties. The session concluded with a conversation about the significance of the ruling to the global rules-based order with a particular focus on considerations for policymakers as they move forward.

Dr. Barakat said:“The ICJ's ruling on South Africa v. Israel is a critical moment in a pressing issue facing policymakers throughout the Middle East and North Africa. GISR is committed to enhancing the ability of decision makers in Qatar and the Arab world by providing a diversity of thought and understanding through initiatives such as this panel discussion.”