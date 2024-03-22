Gaza Death Toll Rises To 31,988

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Gaza Strip, Palestine: The health ministry in Gaza said today that at least 31,988 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of war.
The latest toll includes at least 65 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 74,188 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began.
