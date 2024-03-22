Liwan Design Studios And Labs Presents Exhibit And Charity Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Liwan Design Studios and Labs, established by Qatar Museums, in collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), has announced the opening of the Amna Mahmoud Al Jaidah Hall with the permanent exhibition titled“Honor the Past, to Celebrate the Future: Qatar's Educational Vision,” today at Liwan.

In addition to this exhibition opening, Liwan has announced its second edition of Liwan for Good, a community-orientated charity event during the Holy Month of Ramadan, taking place also today, March 20 at 9pm at Liwan Design Studios and Labs.

Curated with deep respect for the legacy of Amna Mahmoud Al Jaidah, the founder and first principal of Qatar's inaugural girls' school, Banat El Doha, later renamed Umm Almo'mneen Primary School, the exhibition offers a compelling narrative that showcases the remarkable journey of female education in Qatar from 1938 to 2006. It meticulously highlights the profound impact this school has had on multiple generations of women.

Visitors will get the chance to immerse themselves in the achievements of the school's alumnae and witness the captivating evolution from its origin to its metamorphosis into Liwan - an innovative hub fostering creativity since 2019. Visitors will also be able to engage with interactive displays and partake in enriching workshops designed to pay homage to the enduring legacy of female empowerment within Qatar's educational and creative realms. This exhibition stands as a tribute to the resilience and progress of women in Qatar, honouring their invaluable contributions and paving the way for an inspiring future. It will also serve as a community space dedicated to the school's alumnae.

This exhibition is a culmination of a project from the Exhibition Design class at VCUarts Qatar. Sheikha Reem Al Thani, Acting Deputy CEO of Exhibitions, the Director of Central Exhibitions at Qatar Museums, and Professor at VCUarts Qatar, said:“We're excited to introduce this exhibition, created in collaboration with the talented students of VCUarts Qatar. This project pays tribute to our educational legacy and encourages all alumni to actively preserve and celebrate their treasured memories. It was a special chance for VCUarts Qatar students to be involved in every step of creating the exhibition, from coming up with ideas to designing and setting up this nostalgic display.” Alongside this trip down memory lane, Liwan invites the public to attend Liwan for Good, a special charity event celebrating the Holy Month of Ramadan. A community-orientated event, Liwan for Good aims to bring together local charities and businesses for an evening of giving.

Aisha Bint Nasser Al Sowaidi, Director of Liwan Design Studios and Labs, said:“We welcome everyone to visit the exhibition and to join us at Liwan For Good for an excellent opportunity for our creative community, who is passionate about design, innovation, and social responsibility, to come together, share ideas, and contribute to a good cause. We look forward to this special night of celebration and generosity, and hope everyone can join us to be part of something meaningful.” No registration is required, and entry is free. All proceeds will go to the respective charities, including Palestinian relief efforts.