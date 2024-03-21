Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Developing Pipeline To Address Unmet Needs In Autism Spectrum Disorder Via Suramin Sodium

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Autism (“ASD”) is a global problem, with no generally accepted treatment. In the UK alone, between 1998 and 2018, research has found a greater than 780% increase in the number of autism cases

PaxMedica is focused on the development of novel anti-purinergic therapies (“APTs”) for the treatment of ASD and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms

The ASD therapeutics market was valued at $2.01 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $3.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% There is currently no approved pharmacologic treatment targeting the cause and symptoms. Current treatments only address the condition's symptoms rather than targeting the pathophysiology itself

Researchers used to believe that autism spectrum disorder only affected one in 2,500 children – today, that estimation is closer to one in 36 children. Between 1998 and 2018, research has found more than a 780% increase in the number of autism cases in the United Kingdom. This significant increase is partially due to the deeper understanding and awareness of autism and the number of physicians who can diagnose the condition ( ).

Autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) is a developmental disorder affecting how individuals interact with other people, behavior, communication, and learning. This disorder can be diagnosed at any age, but symptoms often appear in the first two years of life. There is currently no approved pharmacologic treatment targeting the cause and symptoms. Current treatments only address the condition's symptoms rather than targeting the pathophysiology itself.

PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel anti-purinergic therapies (“APTs”) for the treatment of ASD and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms, is on a promising path to address the unmet medical needs of ASD, bringing hope to millions. Anti-purinergic therapies target the excess production of purines in cells. An overexpression of purines can offset homeostasis and result in an overproduction of cellular adenosine triphosphate, the main energy molecule in all living cells.

PaxMedica is developing a robust lineup of products aimed at addressing ASD and associated neurodevelopmental conditions. Their flagship product under development holds promise in mitigating or even easing some of the most challenging factors of ASD, potentially facilitating smoother integration of autistic individuals into social settings and enhancing their quality of life.

At the forefront of PaxMedica's initiatives are PAX-101 and PAX-102, leveraging the company's exclusive source of suramin sodium, a broad-acting anti-purinergic therapy with a century-long history. Their ongoing endeavors encompass:



PAX-101 (IV Suramin) for ASD – Having concluded a Phase 2B study in 2021 involving 52 subjects across six sites in South Africa, PAX-101 exhibits promising results in ASD management. Suramin's efficacy, demonstrated in a dose range study, underscores its potential as a therapeutic agent for ASD, with findings presented to AACAP in October 2021.

PAX-102 (Intranasal Suramin) – PaxMedica's innovative intranasal suramin formulation is presently undergoing evaluation for its efficacy in ASD and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

PAX-101 for HAT – Capitalizing on suramin's historical usage in treating Human African Trypanosomiasis (“HAT”), PaxMedica is advancing PAX-101 as a therapeutic solution for this ailment, particularly focusing on early-stage East African HAT cases. Selective Anti-Purinergic Therapies – PaxMedica's exploration extends to other APTs through preclinical studies targeting specific purinergic receptors. These investigations aim to uncover therapies that offer tailored benefits beyond suramin's broad spectrum of action.

The ASD therapeutics market was valued at $2.01 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $3.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% ( ). There are many factors expected to influence this growth, including the growing prevalence of the disease globally, the rising awareness about ASD and the available options for treatment, and growing interest by investors making investments in R&D initiatives for effective drugs to treat ASD.

