'What Is He Doing?': CJI Chandrachud Raps TN Governor RN Ravi For Refusing Ponmudi's Induction

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over his decision refusing to appoint K Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet.

The apex court gave Governor Ravi time till Friday to respond, newswire PTI reported.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud questioned the rationale behind the governor assertion that Ponmudi's reinduction would contradict constitutional morality. The bench also comprised of Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra CJI also noted that the court is seriously concerned about the conduct of the Governor as he has defied the Supreme Court of India.\"Mr Attorney General, we are seriously concerned about the conduct of the governor. We did not want to say it out loud in court but he is defying the Supreme Court of India. Those who have advised him have not advised him properly. Now, the Governor has to be informed that when the Supreme Court stays a conviction, it stays a conviction,\" PTI quoted the bench as saying.

\"If we do not hear from your person tomorrow, we will pass an order directing the governor to act according to the Constitution. We will pass an order,\" the bench told the AG, the RN Ravi refused to re-induct Ponmudi – the senior DMK leader and former higher education minister – even after Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendation. Ponmudi's conviction and three-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case was stayed recently by the Supreme Court.

The MK Stalin government has sought a direction from the Supreme Court to the governor to act as per the aid and advice of the council of ministers led by Chief Minister M K Stalin agency inputs.



