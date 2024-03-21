Azerbaijani, Pakistani Fms Discuss Post-Conflict Situation In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
Mohammad Ishaq Dar within the framework of the Nuclear Energy
Summit held in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing
the ministry.
At the meeting, the minister discussed bilateral friendly
relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan based on mutual trust,
solidarity and respect, cooperation prospects, and the current
situation in the region.
Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed his sincere congratulations to his
colleague on the occasion of his appointment as Minister of Foreign
Affairs and wished him success in this responsible position.
They expressed satisfaction with the high level of cooperation
between the two countries, including the current political
dialogue, and emphasized the importance of high-level visits and
contacts in all directions.
It was pointed out that there is a wide potential for
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in economy, transport,
trade and other fields.
J. Bayramov asked his colleague about preparations for the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), restoration and
reconstruction works in our territories freed from occupation,
smart city and green energy projects, the ongoing mine threat, as
well as Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization. informed about the
process in detail.
At the meeting, the ministers also exchanged views on other
regional and international issues of mutual interest.
