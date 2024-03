(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twelve people have been injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of March 21.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

There have been no reported deaths from this attack, said Serhiy Popko, the city administration's head.













































































































































































































As reported by Ukrinform, on March 21, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed two ballistic and 29 cruise missiles. The missiles came from the north, with Kyiv as the main target.