Rani Mukherjee Turns 46: 7 Best Movies Of The Actress


3/20/2024 10:34:35 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rani Mukherjee turns 46 today. Here are top 7 movies of the actress. From 'Hum Tum' to 'Black' the actress is known for her challenging roles



Rani shines as Rhea, a spirited woman navigating love's complexities opposite Saif Ali Khan. Her portrayal captures the essence of evolving relationships



Rani's Suhani is vivacious and relatable in this romantic drama directed by Shaad Ali. Her chemistry with Vivek Oberoi and portrayal of marital dynamics add depth to the narrative



Rani's Tina brings charm and poignancy to this Karan Johar classic, portraying a character evolving through love and loss



Rani commands the screen as Shivani Shivaji Roy, an indomitable cop tackling human trafficking



Rani plays Michelle McNally, a deaf-blind girl, in a poignant tale of her bond with her teacher (Amitabh Bachchan). Her nuanced portrayal earned accolades and awards



Here Rani Mukherjee plays an Indian mother who fights against a nation for the custody of her children

