AI To Create Tremendous Opportunities For Silicon Wafers And Effectively Drive The 300Mm Wafer Carrier Boxes Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The AI semiconductor market will reach a value of USD 65 billion by 2025 (U.S. International Trade Commission). Players across industries are significantly investing in the development of products incorporated with AI. Silicon wafer is an essential element in building AI-based systems. Silicon wafers are turned into silicon chips, which operate like neurons to handle deep learning tasks in AI systems. Therefore, the rise of AI will be a powerful driving force in the semiconductor industry for the coming decade.

PP and PC – The Most Widely Used Materials in the Manufacturing of 300mm Wafer Carrier Boxes

Polypropylene (PP) material is widely used in 300mm wafer carrier boxes due to its tough and flexible nature; PP wafer carrier boxes are resilient to all types of damage and contamination, which may otherwise be possible shipping and storage. Polycarbonate (PC) material, available in clear, red, blue, or green options, allows easy identification of the product from all angles. As Semiconductor manufacturers rely extensively on colored wafer carriers for product and process distinction; one-third to half of the semiconductor companies prefer colored carriers (RTP Company). PP and PC segments are expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% and 13.7%, respectively.

FOUP Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share by Application

FOUP wafer carriers are designed to hold silicon wafers safely and securely in a controlled environment. They are used in semiconductor manufacturing process lines and allow the wafer to be transferred between machines for processing measurement. As of 2018, the FOUP segment's share exceeded 60% of the total market. FOSB wafer carrier cassettes are used for the safe transportation of 300mm wafers as they preserve material purity and product integrity during the processing, storage, and transportation of wafers between facilities. The FOSB segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.



Regional Overview

The recent surge in silicon wafer manufacturing across North America is presenting tremendous opportunities for market growth in the region. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, semiconductors is the U.S.'s fourth-largest export business, and the country holds a 45% global market share in the semiconductor industry and 13% in wafer production capacity.

In Europe, the demand for the 300mm wafer FOUP carrier boxes is rising in tandem with the growth in silicon wafer fab manufacturing. According to SEMI, Europe experienced 48% growth during 2014–2015 in the fab packaging market.

Many leading fabless manufacturers outsource fabrication to Asian countries so as to capitalize on inexpensive labor and the low cost of fabrication. TSMC and UMC are the largest producers of semiconductor wafers and subsequently, prominent consumers of related shipping and handling products.

Brazil holds the largest market share in the LAMEA region. Leading players, having recognized the potential of the market in Brazil, are making significant investments to cater to the future demand in the country. For instance, in 2019, Qualcomm announced plans to open a semiconductor factory in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Industry News



In September 2019, Entegris acquired Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration Co., Ltd, a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions, for USD 73 Million; the acquisition is expected to help Entegris offer a diverse product range for semiconductors, medicals, and pharmaceuticals industries

In August 2019, Entegris acquired DSC and MPD Chemicals to expand its product portfolio and capabilities in the development and production of new organosilane and organometallic materials

CKplas officially announced its collaboration with Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) in June 2019; under the agreement, Entegris's RSP Reticle SMIF Pod technology was licensed to CKplas



Competitive Landscape



Some of the prominent players in the global 300 mm wafer carrier boxes market are Chung King Enterprise Co., Ltd., Entegris, E-SUN, Gudeng Precision, 3S Korea. co. ltd., Miraial Co., Ltd., Pozzetta, and Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., Ltd.

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of regional and international players

The top 5 players accounted for more than half the overall market share in 2018



300mm Wafer Carrier Boxes Market Segmentation

By Type



PP

PC

PBT

PEEK

PFA

Others



By Application



300mm wafer FOUP

300mm wafer FOSB



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





