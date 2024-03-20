Moosewala’S Father Adhered To All Protocols On IVF Treatment: Punjab Congress Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Slain rapper Sidhu Moosewala;s father adhered to all

Chandigarh, March 20 (IANS) Slain rapper Sidhu Moosewala's father adhered to all protocols governing the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure and it was unjust that he was vilified merely for advocating against governmental inadequacies, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said on Wednesday.

Saying undue pressure and distress was inflicted upon Moosewala's family both by the state government and the Central governmental entities after the birth of a child through IVF treatment, he said,“The plight of Sidhu Moosewala's humble family, Balkaur Singh Sidhu and Charan Kaur, is deeply disconcerting amidst the unwarranted distress and pressure imposed upon them by the Punjab government and its administrative apparatus. This family has endured considerable hardships, and upon finally experiencing a semblance of joy with the arrival of their newborn, the government's intervention threatens to disrupt their newfound happiness.”

Balkaur Singh in a video message has accused the state government of harassing him over the birth of his second son. A baby boy was born to the couple on March 17, nearly two years after Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district. Officials say the couple had opted for the IVF technique for the second child.

Expressing dismay, Warring said,“The birth of their son was a moment of collective jubilation...Balkaur Singh, a former serviceman, undoubtedly adhered to all protocols governing the IVF procedure. It is unjust that this honest man is vilified merely for advocating against governmental inadequacies, critiquing the BJP, or seeking justice for his son.”

Citing a media report, the Union health ministry had written to the Punjab government and sought a report regarding the IVF treatment of Charan Kaur. The letter pointed out that under section 21 (G) (I) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART services is between 21 and 50 years. While Moosewala's father is aged around 60, his mother Charan Kaur is 58 years old.

The rapper was shot dead by six assailants on May 29, 2022, a day after his security cover was pared down, at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab's Mansa district.