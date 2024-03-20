Airasia Cambodia Prepares For Launch In May 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: AirAsia Cambodia is preparing for launch in May 2024 with maiden flights to three domestic destinations-Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville.

Scheduled to commence operations on May 2, 2024, the airline will operate daily flights to the aforementioned three destinations with two A320 aircraft stationed at Phnom Penh International Airport, said the airline representatives during a press conference held at Hyatt Regency in Phnom Penh recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Vissoth Nam, CEO, AirAsia Cambodia, said,“This will not only improve connectivity but also encourage travellers to stay longer in the country.”

He further mentioned,“Our vision is to transform the way people travel in Cambodia and make air travel an integral part of the country's transportation network by offering great value fares, exceptional service and strong connectivity starting with these three destinations.”

Flights to the three aforementioned destinations in Cambodia are now available for booking, and the new airline is now offering 6,000 free promotional seats between May 2 and March 29 as part of its opening offer.

It may be mentioned here, AirAsia Cambodia, a joint venture between AirAsia parent Capital A Bhd and Cambodian hospitality firm Sivilai Asia, is also planning to begin international flights by the third quarter of 2024.

