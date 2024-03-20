Kazakhstan Holds Military Drill In Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan conducted command and staff exercises in the Caspian Sea with the participation of the Navy, the Border Guard Service of the National Security Committee and military aviation, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

"The maneuvers are aimed at improving coordination and practical management skills between the units of the Navy and the Border Guard Service, increasing the combat readiness of personnel. The exercises also involved the missile ships "Kazakhstan", "Saryarka", "Mangistau", the minesweeper "Alatau", the boats "Sergek", "Kaysar", ships of the border service and military aviation," the message says.

As part of the exercises, the protection and defense of marine farms in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea were organized, as well as artillery strikes against surface and air targets of a simulated enemy.