Kazakhstan Holds Military Drill In Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan conducted command and
staff exercises in the Caspian Sea with the participation of the
Navy, the Border Guard Service of the National Security Committee
and military aviation, Azernews reports, citing
the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.
"The maneuvers are aimed at improving coordination and practical
management skills between the units of the Navy and the Border
Guard Service, increasing the combat readiness of personnel. The
exercises also involved the missile ships "Kazakhstan", "Saryarka",
"Mangistau", the minesweeper "Alatau", the boats "Sergek",
"Kaysar", ships of the border service and military aviation," the
message says.
As part of the exercises, the protection and defense of marine
farms in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea were organized, as
well as artillery strikes against surface and air targets of a
simulated enemy.
