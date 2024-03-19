GTSOU, Moldovan Partners Discuss Expansion Of Trans-Balkan Route

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) has discussed the creation of a joint product with Moldova's Vestmoldtransgaz (VMTG) and the Moldovan Energy Ministry in order to ensure the increased use of the gas transmission system capacities of the two countries.

The relevant statement was made by GTSOU's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The parties discussed the possibility of developing and expanding the Trans-Balkan route, as well as creating a joint product to provide services to customers with a focus on the increased use of the gas transmission system capacities of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova,” the report states.

Such product will increase the amount of natural gas pumped into Ukrainian gas storage facilities and further transported to Central European countries.

A reminder that, in February 2024, the gas transmission system operators of Ukraine, Romania and Moldova started consultations regarding the expansion of gas reverse flows via the Trans-Balkan route.

In 2023, more than 500 million cubic meters of natural gas was imported to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan route, mostly for storage purposes.

Photo: tsoua