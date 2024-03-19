               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Pistorius Announces EUR 500M Aid Package For Ukraine


3/19/2024 3:12:00 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Tuesday a EUR 500 million aid package for Ukraine.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the package includes 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

Pistorius also believes that the United States remains a reliable partner.

"I have no doubt about the reliability of the Americans. There are particularities in the political systems, and we have to deal with that," he added.

Read also: Trump hopes he won't have to choose between Putin occupying Ukraine and sending weapons to Kyiv

The 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is being held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Tuesday, March 19.

