(MENAFN- Baystreet) U.S. Government Moves To Ban Social Media App TikTok

Europe Passes Legislation To Regulate A.I.U.S. Inflation Rate Rose 3.2% In FebruaryJapan Narrowly Averts Recession As GDP Revised UpChina Targets 5% Economic Growth In 2024 Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Tuesday, March 19, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Bank Of Japan Raises Interest Rates For First Time In 17 Years The Bank of Japan has raised interest rates for the first time since 2007, ending the world's longest running monetary easing campaign.The central bank raised its short-term interest rates to a new range of 0% to 0.1%. The rate had previously been negative at -0.1%.Japan had been running a negative interest rate regime since 2016.The Bank of Japan also announced that it is abandoning its yield-curve controls and ending most of its asset purchases that were also aimed at monetary policy easing.The long-term policy easing was put in place to help fight deflation, which had long gripped the Japanese economy.While the Bank of Japan signalled that it is now changing course, it stressed that it's not about to begin aggressively raising interest rates, noting that the world's fourth-largest economy is seeing only“fragile growth” currently.The central bank also said that it would stop buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITS) as part of its new policy regime.The yen currency weakened against the U.S. dollar and yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds fell following news of the rate increase. The Nikkei stock exchange rose to end what was a volatile trading session.The inflation rate in Japan was 2.1% in January of this year. Like other central banks, the Bank of Japan targets inflation at an annualized rate of 2%.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks