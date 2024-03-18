Mod: Festive Events In Military Units Are Held In Closed Conditions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the plan approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a series of events with regard to the Novruz holiday are held in types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army.

Azernews informs with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan that concert programs are presented at the festive events with the participation of the teams of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov and the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison.

The participation of family members and relatives of servicemen, as well as the public representatives in the festive events held in military units is limited taking into account cases of seasonal respiratory viral infections in Azerbaijan.

We ask the public to understand the measures taken to pay special attention to the health of servicemen and to preserve military personnel from respiratory viral infections, as well as not to attend festive events.