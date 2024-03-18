Mod: Festive Events In Military Units Are Held In Closed Conditions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the plan approved by the Azerbaijan Defense
Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a series of events with
regard to the Novruz holiday are held in types of troops (forces),
Army Corps, formations and special educational institutions of the
Azerbaijan Army.
Azernews informs with reference to the Ministry
of Defence of Azerbaijan that concert programs are presented at the
festive events with the participation of the teams of the Army
Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov and the
Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison.
The participation of family members and relatives of servicemen,
as well as the public representatives in the festive events held in
military units is limited taking into account cases of seasonal
respiratory viral infections in Azerbaijan.
We ask the public to understand the measures taken to pay special
attention to the health of servicemen and to preserve military
personnel from respiratory viral infections, as well as not to
attend festive events.
MENAFN18032024000195011045ID1107993025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.