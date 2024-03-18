Amir Receives Credentials Of Five New Ambassadors To Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the credentials of five new ambassadors to the country in his office at Lusail Palace this evening.

His Highness received the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Ashraf Khojayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya HE Mohammed Nur al-Din, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan HE Ajang Moyick Ajang Tongbal, Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone HE Ahmed Tejan Fadlu-Deen, and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania HE Mohammed Al-Amin Salman.

HH the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in their missions, and the relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth.

For their part, Their Excellencies the Ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their wishes of continued progress and prosperity to the Qatari people.

An official reception ceremony was held for Their Excellencies the Ambassadors earlier.