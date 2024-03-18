Egypt Takes Part In Doha Negotiations On Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, March 18 (Petra) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Monday said Egypt is participating in the ongoing negotiations in Doha, Qatar, to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.Shoukry told journalists in a press conference with UNRWA General Commissioner Philippe Lazzarini that Egypt rejects Israel's launch of any military operation in Gaza's Rafah.He said Cairo "fully" supports UNRWA for its continued work in providing aid to Gaza and the Palestinians and for the continuation of the agency's responsibilities towards the Palestinians.He praised the "courage" of UNRWA employees in providing assistance and relief to Palestinians in the embattled enclave during the Israeli bombing and destruction and the lack of basic aid.