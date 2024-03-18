Russian Missile Attack Damages Heating Network In Konotop

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The heating network in Konotop of the Sumy region was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack.
Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.
"We are currently eliminating the aftermath of a missile attack on the infrastructure of Konotop. The heating network was damaged. Utility services are working. I am confident that it will be restored by the end of the day," said Artiukh. Read also:
Russians strike at Konotop, damaging municipal facilities
According to him, the evacuation of the population is ongoing in the region. Due to enemy shelling, the most threatening situation is in Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, and Krasnopillia communities.
Artiukh added that three communities in the region will be added to the list of those to be forcibly evacuated. This decision has to be approved by the government.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops struck Konotop in the Sumy region, damaging civilian infrastructure.
