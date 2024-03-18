Russians Strike At Konotop, Damaging Municipal Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck Konotop, Sumy region, damaging civilian infrastructure.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Today, on March 18, the enemy struck at the civilian infrastructure of Konotop and the settlements of the Sumy district... ️Preliminarily, there are no casualties. In Konotop, communal facilities were damaged," the statement said.
The RMA noted that all necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified. Regional authorities urged citizens not to ignore air raid warnings.
As reported, on March 17, Konotop was hit by a missile attack, damaging civilian infrastructure.
