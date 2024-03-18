Borrell: Israel Uses Starvation In Gaza As Weapon Of War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) -- European Union foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell Monday issued a warning on the dire situation in the Gaza Strips, saying Israel is using starvation as a "war arm" by preventing the entry of life-saving aid from the enclave's land crossings."In Gaza, we are no longer on the brink of starvation. We are in a state of starvation in which thousands of people are suffering, and we cannot stand by and watch while Palestinians starve," he said at the opening of a conference in Brussels on humanitarian aid to Gaza.The Gaza Strip has become a lawless place, putting its residents before the choices of leaving or violence, Borrell said, adding that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is man-made, where Israel controls crossings and bars the entry of aid.He added that the EU is sending air support while aid is waiting at the Gaza borders, an hour from where aid was airdropped.