Azerbaijan, China Discuss Prospects For Development Of Comprehensive Cooperation

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President and the Head of the
Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential
Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, met with the Deputy Foreign
Minister of China, Sun Weidong, Azernews reports.
In the meeting, it was emphasised that the meetings held between
the presidents of Azerbaijan and China and the exchange of letters
are important factors in determining the direction of the strategic
development of the partnership between the two countries.
At the meeting, views were exchanged on relations between the
two countries in various fields, upcoming issues related to COP29,
cooperation on the Middle Corridor, and peacebuilding in the South
Caucasus region.
At the same time, prospects for the development of comprehensive
cooperation between Azerbaijan and China were discussed.
