From Kochi To Chandigarh, Top 15 Contestants Line Up For 'Superstar Singer 3'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) The kids singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', which has super judge Neha Kakkar, has revealed its top 15 contestants, after multiple rounds of auditions.

The 'Top 15' contestants will be divided into five teams with three contestants in each Captain's team.

The captains are -- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish and Salman Ali.

The selected contestants are -- a 14-year-old Laisel Rai from Chandigarh. She left Neha emotional by singing 'Mile Ho Tum Humko'.

An eight-year-old Pihu Sharma, also known as 'the drama queen', from Delhi, impressed everyone with her soulful rendition of 'Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka'.

The 13-year-old Devanasriya Koomullil from Bengaluru, is not well versed in Hindi, but her rendition of 'Tere Mere Beech Mein' was so enchanting that it left everyone spellbound.

The 11-year-old Atharv Bakshi, from Maharashtra, won Neha's heart in the audition round by singing 'Patta Patta Boota Boota'.

Master Aryan, a 13-year-old from Punjab sang 'Dillagi', which made Salman and Danish give him a tight hug as they were moved by his singing.

Multi-talented 14-year-old Shubhodeep Sutradhar from West Bengal's voice not only won the hearts of Neha and the captains; but he also managed to impress music composer Pritam Chakraborty, who personally messaged Neha and requested Shubhodeep to sing his hit song 'Kesariya' in the final auditions.

Nishant Gupta, a 10-year-old from Gurugram, impressed everyone with his version of 'Albela Sajan'.

UP's 13-year-old Kshitij Saxena touched hearts with his heartwarming version of 'Satranga', so much that the original music composer of the song, Shreyas Puranik, specially came in the final auditions to witness his magical voice and sing along with him.

UP's 14-year-old Khushi Nagar sang 'Chal Tere Ishq Mein', which made Neha and the captains go on stage and sing along with her, turning it into a singing concert.

Kochi's Vaishnavi Panicker stood out as she sang 'Pal Bhar Mein Yeh Kya Ho'.

Kolkata's 13-year-old Rajdeep Ghosh's soul-stirring rendition of 'Zindagi Kaisi Yeh Paheli' not only moved the captains and the super judge but also filled his father's heart with pride.

The seven-year-old Anirbhav S from Bengaluru, impressed everyone with his rendition of 'O Saathi Re'.

The bubbly 11-year-old, Diya Hegde from Bengaluru, impressed everyone with her beautiful singing of 'Ek Do Teen'.

Social media sensation, Miah Mehak from Kochi, charmed everybody with her vibrant personality, and her performance of 'Poocho Zara Poocho' has added to her fan base.

The charming nine-year-old Santanu Mohanty from Bhubaneswar channeled his inner King Khan and in true Shahrukh Khan style, he sang 'Jabra Fan', making everybody his fan.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.