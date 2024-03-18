SIS Receives 'Outstanding Student Award' From Moehe

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Shantiniketan Indian School (SIS) announced a significant achievement by two outstanding students, Thansiha Thajudeen, a former grade XII-Commerce student, and Izza Lamya, who has transitioned from grade X to XI Science.

Their exceptional performances in the CBSE board exams of March 2023 have earned them the prestigious recognition as subject toppers of Business Studies and Mathematics respectively in Qatar at the First Annual Day of the World's Top Private Schools. This event, organised by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), serves as a testament to their academic excellence on a global scale.

The felicitation ceremony, held on March 10, at the Ministry, was themed“We are proud of you,” resonating with the pride and admiration the school feels towards its students for their remarkable accomplishments.

The event was attended by Principal Rafeeq Rahim, Academic Coordinator Syed Meraj Ali, Activity Coordinator Nihal, business studies teacher Ifra Khursheed, mathematics teacher Prabha Saji, along with distinguished guests and educators.

The recognition bestowed upon both the students underscores their exceptional academic prowess and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Their achievements serve as an inspiration to their peers and reflect the dedication and quality of education provided at SIS, the school said.

The school extended congratulations to Thansiha Thajudeen, Izza Lamya, and all individuals involved in nurturing and supporting their academic journey.

"This remarkable accomplishment not only showcases the individual brilliance of the students but also highlights the collective efforts of the school's faculty and administration," the school said in a statement.